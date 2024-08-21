Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 602 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11,383.5% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,902 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.53. 3,865,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.97 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

