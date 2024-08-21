Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 6,764 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. 1,548,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,749. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.24.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,567,059. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

