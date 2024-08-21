Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 51.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Enovix by 13.0% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 518,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 59,841 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

