Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $716.24. 242,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

