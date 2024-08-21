LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $28,702.18 and approximately $3,216.46 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

