Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 954,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $572.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $594.65. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $552.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

