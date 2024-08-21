LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LENZ Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

LENZ opened at $22.50 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

