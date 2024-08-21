Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 4,644,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,811.8 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
Leonardo stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Leonardo
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.