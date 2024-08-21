Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 185,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,227. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 901,861 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

