Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 4,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $460.73. 175,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

