Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Lineage Stock Performance

LINE opened at $86.32 on Monday. Lineage has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Company Profile

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

Featured Stories

