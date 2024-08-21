Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday.

Liquidia stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $733.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

