Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of LAC opened at $2.52 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

