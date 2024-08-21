Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Gordon Haskett

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.96.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,275. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

