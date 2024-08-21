LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

