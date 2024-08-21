Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 5.3%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 13,920,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 20,153,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

