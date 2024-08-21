LUXO (LUXO) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. LUXO has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $30,869.40 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

LUXO Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

