M3 Advisory Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,082,602. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $452.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

