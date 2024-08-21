Maggie Yuen Sells 3,500 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $48.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 575,605 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 581,843 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $40,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

