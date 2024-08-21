Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.18). Approximately 149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.12).

Maintel Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.70. The company has a market cap of £35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -662.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.96.

About Maintel

(Get Free Report)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.