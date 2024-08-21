Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.02

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Marui Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $383.05 million during the quarter.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.