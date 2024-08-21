Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $467.69 and last traded at $468.28. 338,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,475,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.88.

Specifically, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

The company has a market cap of $434.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

