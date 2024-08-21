Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney Sells 1,615 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 234,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $137.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
