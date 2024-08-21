Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney Sells 1,615 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 234,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $137.29.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its position in Matson by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Matson by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Matson by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Matson by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.