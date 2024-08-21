Maverick Protocol (MAV) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $61.20 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.20 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.20105369 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $12,942,527.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

