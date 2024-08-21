Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 45,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 14.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,425. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

