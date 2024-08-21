MELD Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. MELD has a total market cap of $45.00 million and $1.19 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MELD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,816,136,533 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01126531 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,411,962.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

