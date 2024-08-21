MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,063.75.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $2,007.46. The company had a trading volume of 238,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,494. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,029.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,716.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,636.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

