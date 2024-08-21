MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $2,024.16 and last traded at $2,024.16, with a volume of 98846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,977.97.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,045.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,708.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,634.14. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
