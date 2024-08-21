MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $2,024.16 and last traded at $2,024.16, with a volume of 98846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,977.97.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,045.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,708.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,634.14. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

