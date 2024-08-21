Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Trading Up 0.7%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.78 and last traded at $67.78. Approximately 14,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 38,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $39.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

