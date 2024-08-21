Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lifted to Overweight at Alembic Global Advisors

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Shares of MRCY opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.