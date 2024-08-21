MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.61. 4,011,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.