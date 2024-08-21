Michael J. Rider Sells 882 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ResMed Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.52. The stock had a trading volume of 341,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $231.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.74.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on RMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.