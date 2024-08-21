Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LINE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

LINE stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. Lineage has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

