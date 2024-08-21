Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX opened at $2.57 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

