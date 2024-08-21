Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $158.65 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00038446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,133,185,120 coins and its circulating supply is 894,053,560 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.