Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OS. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.
In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last quarter.
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
