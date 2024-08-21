National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$64.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.76. The company has a market cap of C$79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.40.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.55%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
