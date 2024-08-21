National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of National Research worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 860.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 889.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 60,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,087. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

