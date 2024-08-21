Navcoin Price Tops $0.0413 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,265.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00080286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007990 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 445.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.