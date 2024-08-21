Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) to “Buy”

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $210.18 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $198.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

