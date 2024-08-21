NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.64

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6443 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $7.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.62.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 239,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,728. The firm has a market cap of $391.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

