NetEase (NTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

