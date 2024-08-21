New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Announces — Dividend of $0.58

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,342. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.