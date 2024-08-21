Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 230,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

