Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Trading 56.3% Higher

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 56.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Up 56.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.