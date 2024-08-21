NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 2.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.95. 10,327,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 51,494,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 32.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 34.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 104.0% during the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 663,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 338,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $420,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.