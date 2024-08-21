NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of NMI worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 92.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 127,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,901. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.