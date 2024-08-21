Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.
Nordson Stock Performance
NDSN traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.61. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Nordson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nordson Company Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
