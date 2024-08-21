Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.61. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

