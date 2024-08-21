Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

NSC stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.82. The stock had a trading volume of 149,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

