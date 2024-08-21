Nosana Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.68 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Nosana token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nosana has a total market cap of $122.68 million and approximately $534,788.02 worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nosana has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nosana Profile

Nosana launched on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,954,224 tokens. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.4088369 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $648,193.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

